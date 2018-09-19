Heavy Truck Traffic on Kapitan Andreevo, Ruse, Vidin and Kulata Checkpoints
Sofia. As of 8.00 am, there is heavy truck traffic at exit from the country on the border checkpoints at Kapitan Andreevo, Ruse, Vidin and Kulata, according to Border Police data. On the borders with Serbia and Macedonia, there is normal traffic on all checkpoints.
