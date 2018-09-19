Robbery in Rozhen Monastery
Sofia. Unidentified thieves committed a robbery in the Rozhen Monastery last night, BNR has reported. The perpetrators were masked and armed. They tied the priest and took money and possibly church items. A search has been launched.
