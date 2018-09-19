Robbery in Rozhen Monastery

Crime | September 19, 2018, Wednesday // 09:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Robbery in Rozhen Monastery

Sofia. Unidentified thieves committed a robbery in the Rozhen Monastery last night, BNR has reported. The perpetrators were masked and armed. They tied the priest and took money and possibly church items. A search has been launched.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria