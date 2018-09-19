Sunny Weather with up to 24-29°C in Bulgaria
Sofia. Today it will be sunny with some clouds in the afternoon over the mountainous regions. Light wind, moderate in the eastern regions, will blow from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 24°C and 29°C. This is what meteorologist Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will remain a little higher than the average for September.
