Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with up to 24-29°C in Bulgaria

Sofia. Today it will be sunny with some clouds in the afternoon over the mountainous regions. Light wind, moderate in the eastern regions, will blow from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 24°C and 29°C. This is what meteorologist Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will remain a little higher than the average for September.

