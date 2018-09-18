BGN 20 Million will be Spent on Qualification of 4,000 Bulgarian Pedagogical Specialists in Next 3 Years

BGN 20 Million will be Spent on Qualification of 4,000 Bulgarian Pedagogical Specialists in Next 3 Years

Sofia. BGN 20 million will be allocated for qualification of 4,000 pedagogical specialists over the next 3 years, Science and Education for Smart Growth Operational Programme Executive Agency Director Kiril Geratliev said, quoted by Focus News Agency. The project will continue until 2021, a contract should be concluded next month, the official said.
He further said that BGN 82 million has been allocated for a project for inclusion into preschool education. “Over BGN 130 million will be invested in the educational procedure Support for Success, aimed at bringing pupils back to class. The procedure Education for Tomorrow has a budget of BGN 105 million in order to change teaching materials and make our teachers able to create digital content, store it in a cloud environment, so that we will have a base that will be upgraded in the future,” Geratliev explained.
In his words, there are currently 13 projects totalling over BGN 340 million, including 4 for Centres of Excellence and 9 for building Competence Centres.

