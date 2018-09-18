Terminals for E-vignettes in Bulgaria will Operate with Debit and Credit Cards
Sofia. The terminals for the purchase of e-vignettes will operate with debit and credit cards, no cash payments. This is what Road Infrastructure Agency Chair Svetoslav Glosov said during a presentation on e-vignette purchase for cars and vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes at self-service terminals, Focus News Agency reports. E-vignettes will be introduced from January 1 in the place of paper vignettes. There will be over 500 terminals along the roads and on border checkpoints in the country, Glosov said. In addition, people could buy e-vignettes from petrol stations, regional offices of the agency and other points of sale.
