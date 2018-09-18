Turkish Aid Body Helps Students, Disabled in Bulgaria

RAZGRAD, Bulgaria

Turkish state-run aid body on Monday distributed gifts among students and disabled people in northeastern Bulgaria.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributed educational requirements, including sports equipment and tablets.

TIKA’s Balkans and Eastern Europe Department Head Mahmut Cevik visited five schools in Razgrad city to provide aid to more than 1,000 students.

It marked TIKA’s 801st education project in the Balkans, Cevik said.

He also said five disabled people benefited from battery-operated wheel chairs as part of TIKA's aid project.

TIKA realized a total of 5,000 income-generating projects in the Balkans and Eastern Europe over the last 15 years in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, capacity building, culture, agriculture and animal husbandry, Cevik added.