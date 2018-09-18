Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Meteorology Institute Sign Agreement

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Meteorology Institute Sign Agreement

Sofia. The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the trade union and the Ministry of Education and Science have signed an agreement to ensure NIMH’s normal operation until it is separated from the Academy, BAS said.
NIMH has warned that it would suspend its 24-hour work if an agreement with BAS is not signed during the day.

