President Radev Asks Constitutional Court on Amendments to Administrative Procedure Code

Sofia. President Rumen Radev asked the Constitutional Court to declare some provisions of the amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code as unconstitutional and not in line with international treaties, his press office said. He emphasises on the principle of public court hearings and everyone’s right to have one’s case publicly examined. With the proposed changes, this basic principle of public proceedings and transparency becomes an exception, according to the president. He specifically refers to a text that introduces closed hearings for cases tried by three-member juries of the Supreme Administrative Court at second instance.

Focus News Agency