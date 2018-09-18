A Policeman was Shot in Sofia

A Sofia police officer was shot in the head. The MoI employee reportedly responded to a signal, but when he arrived at the address, he was shot.

A signal for an aggressive mentally ill person was filed at 11.29 am, the Ministry of Interior announced. The wounded policeman is stationed in Pirogov.

A neighbor said to Darik, "Parents live abroad, they work there, the boy I do not know him personally, I know they have a child, but so far, I suppose he is 17-18 years old, I have not heard about any problems. I'm talking about my mother, who said she heard a shot and that policemen came and took the boy. "

The shooter is arrested.