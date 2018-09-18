One Killed and 11 Injured in a Crash between a Train and a Bus in Austria

VIENNA (Reuters) - A train collided with a commuter bus in Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, killing the bus driver and injuring 11 other people on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eight of the 11 were seriously injured and the numbers could rise, a spokesman for the police in the southern province of Styria said.

The train was traveling towards the city center in the southwestern Wetzelsdorf area at around 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), the spokesman added. The bus driver was 34 years old, police said on Twitter.

National rail company OBB said the train was not part of its fleet. No one was immediately available for comment from local train operator Graz-Koeflacher Bahn or from the city’s main bus operator.

