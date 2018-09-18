Pensions in Bulgaria will Rise by 5.7% from 1 July Next Year

Current estimates show that the upgrading of pensions from July 1 next year will be higher than in recent years. All pensions are expected to be raised by 5.7%, Labor and Social Policy Minister Biser Petkov told bTV on Tuesday. He explained that this was a direct consequence of the increase in income.

According to Petkov there is no discussion of new growth of the minimum pension and promotion other than the annual indexation of pensions.

Every year, from July 1, the amount of pensions is updated according to the Swiss rule with the growth of the average insurable income and inflation.