The Mercedes Headlights Factory near Plovdiv is Looking to Employ 400 People

The Turkish company "odelo Farba Bulgaria", which is building a Mercedes headlights in Trakia Economic Zone (TIZ), is starting to recruit staff for the company. The company needs a total of 400 employees, mostly technical specialists - electricians and mechanics, process engineers, motorists and others.

By 2019, 140 people will have been hired, and by 2023 their number will grow to 400, according to the official announcement from TIZ. The Turkish firm is currently discussing the salaries of future employees and is expected to announce them in October. According to sources of Money.bg the average salary in the company will be relatively high for Bulgaria in the range 1500-1600 BGN. It is expected that even the ordinary workers in Farba Bulgaria will receive significantly more than their colleagues in other manufacturing enterprises in the Plovdiv region.