Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Temperature Highs between 23°C and 28°C

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. Some more clouds are expected sometimes during the day, chiefly over the eastern regions and Rila-Rhodope, but there will be little to no rain. Light to moderate eastern wind. Maximum temperatures between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia about 23°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for September. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.
