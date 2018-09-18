Protest in front of the Court of Justice in Sofia

Over 200 people gathered in protest at the Court of Justice in Sofia to defend the Bulgarian and Romanian journalists who were detained by the police last week while they were investigating. People have declared themselves to defend the freedom of speech before the Court of Justice. They support the journalist from the site Bivola Dimitar Stoyanov and his Romanian counterpart, Attila Biro.

The two were arrested on Thursday night in an attempt to make footage of the burning of evidence of misappropriation of EU funds. Victor Dimchev is one of the protesters, who is also in the sphere. He explained that, according to him, the pressures on journalism in Bulgaria are everyday and people have to unite against this problem.

Two journalists were arrested during an investigation last week, one of the Bivola site, and the other was a Romanian colleague. The police explained that they were not arrested but that their identity had to be confirmed and then released.