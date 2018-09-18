PM Borisov: Bulgaria has some of the Best Conditions in Europe for Doing Business

We have a huge fiscal reserve that guarantees the stable exchange rate of the lev. This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Together with cabinet ministers, the prime minister participated in a business breakfast organized by the American Chamber of Commerce Bulgaria, which discussed the dimensions of the US and the European Union (EU) transatlantic economy, which together are the world's largest market.

According to Borisov, Bulgaria has some of the best conditions for doing business in Europe. "Financial stability is something that is usually appreciated in time, and there are temptations of populists to spend money in every country," he said.


The prime minister reiterated that our country has a diminishing foreign debt and a growing gross domestic product. "Only a few months ago in Razgrad we took off a huge factory," Borisov reminded.

The share of cigarette smuggling will fall below 5%, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during his meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce. He reminded that when the government came to power, this share of smuggling was 34%. "Now that we hit such a large number of illegal factories, it will fall below 5%," the prime minister said.

Good results in the fight against smuggling and corruption will allow salaries in the budget sector to rise by 10% from 1 January, the prime minister said.

