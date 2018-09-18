Tragic Incident: 10-year-old Child Died in an Elevator in Kyustendil

A 10-year-old child died in Kyustendil after a ridiculous accident last night. The boy was found in an elevator in Block 3A of the West neighborhood in the city, pressed by his bicycle.

The doctors' team arrived at the scene and found the child's death. However, the boy was transported to the hospital, where for more than one hour doctors tried to resuscitate him in an attempt to bring him back to life. Unfortunately, their efforts proved unsuccessful, Dr. Alexander Vasiliev, MD, Director of Dr. Nikola Vassiliev Hospital said.

The causes and circumstances of the child's death are unknown. Forensic medical expertise has been appointed, the director of the health care facility said.

The police in Kyustendil said there was no evidence of violent death.

A police team has served the scene immediately after receiving the signal from the hospital. From there, they added that the child did not live in the apartment building where the incident happened. He was in the elevator with his bicycle, added the cabinet spokeswoman Katya Tabachka.