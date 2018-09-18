Bulgaria's Vivacom Partners with Stream Television Company
Bulgaria’s Vivacom has entered into an agreement with Stream Television Company to deliver its international feed for pay-TV platforms across Europe and the CIS.
As a result, Vivacom, the largest telco in Bulgaria operating one of Europe’s few Tier 3 certified teleports in Europe, will distribute the international version of the hunting and fishing channel Rybalka I Okhota.
Commenting on the development, Dmitry Sokolov, Stream Television Company CTO, said: “With Vivacom, we have now found a partner to help us deliver the international version of the popular TV channel in the best way, increasing the footprint, reliability, and providing outstanding service”.
Vladimir Rangelov, head of broadcasting in Vivacom, added: Vivacom’s MCPC platform on Eutelsat 36E, provides unique wide coverage over the whole of Europe, Middle East and part of Asia, allowing content providers to reliably distribute their channels across large number of head ends in an efficient and cost-effective way”.
Stream Television Company is based in Russia and owns 17 channels, including Rybalka I Okhota.
