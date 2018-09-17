Pernik: No Injured Passengers in Bus Fire on Lyulin Motorway

Pernik. None of the nine passengers was injured in a bus fire at the 12th km on Lyulin motorway to Pernik, the Ministry of Interior said. Firefighters have responded to the reported fire on the bus. The report was received at about 1.30 pm. The vehicle stopped in the emergency lane and the nine passengers got off unharmed. The police assist traffic at the site.

 

