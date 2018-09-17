Sofia: Four Detained for Distribution of Drugs from Dominican Republic

Sofia. Four people have been detained in connection with a criminal group for distribution of drugs from the Dominican Republic, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Daniela Nacheva, said at a briefing, Focus News Agency reports. The group recruited low-income people to travel through European countries to the Dominican Republic and then back to the area of Stara Zagora. The mules took up an average of 80 to 100 cocaine-containing capsules of between 8 and 13 grams, depending on their sex. The cocaine was distributed in Gabrovo, Burgas, Varna, Plovdiv, Sofia and other cities in the country. Nacheva explained that four people, including a woman, were charged with involvement in a criminal group and detained for 72 hours. The prosecutors will request detention in custody.

 

