Sofia: Dozens of Citizens Protest Against the Government in Front of Parliament
September 17, 2018, Monday
Sofia. Dozens of citizens have gathered in a protest against the government in front of the Parliament, Focus News Agency reports. They propose a change to the electoral code. They say the state “steals” BGN 7 billion annually from the people. They also say they are against monopoly in politics and business. The group is expected to march to the Council of Ministers building, where their protest will continue.
