Bulgaria: Today is the Official Celebration of Sofia

Today, the Bulgarian Church honors the memory of the martyrs Vyara, Nadezhda and Lubov and their mother Sofia.
 
The celebration of Sofia was established on that date on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its proclamation of capital - in 1979. On this occasion, Sofia Municipality will celebrate the solemn sanctuary and raise the flag of the city in front of the Hagia Sophia in 11.30 and continue with concerts in the square against the Halite.

In addition, during the day, all municipal museums, galleries, zoo and Vrana Park will be free of charge.
 
A formal sitting of the Sofia Municipal Council will take place at 13:00, during which a number of people will be awarded "Honorary Citizen of Sofia". The celebration will end at 21:00 with a solemn firework.

