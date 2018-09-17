Over 60,000 Bulgarian First-graders go to School
Sofia. Over 60,000 first-graders will go to school for the first time. Their number is lower by a few thousand compared to last year. The new school year will be opened today in 2,367 schools across the country, in which a total of 680,000 pupils will be taught. There are 89,000 teachers in all schools, kindergartens and personal development support centres.
According to the Ministry of Education and Science, William Gladstone Secondary School in Sofia has the largest number of pupils, about 2,400. Schools in the Rhodope have the least number of pupils, some with less than ten children. The ministry has assured the public that the school year will start normally in all schools, although repair works will continue in some of them.
