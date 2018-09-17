Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Some Clouds and no Rain

Sofia. Today the weather will be mostly sunny, with some clouds, but there will be little to no rain. Light to moderate northeastern wind. Maximum temperatures mostly between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia about 24°C. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for September and will remain nearly unchanged during the day. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.