Several International Students Injured after Brawl at the American University in Blagoevgrad

Students from the American University in Blagoevgrad are injured after a fight the previous night.
 
A report on the incident occurred at 3:45 pm

According to NOVA, a group of Mongolian students quarreled with a group of Bulgarians at one of the discos in the city. The conflict continued in the streets, and when they reached the dorm, a massive fight took place.
 
On site were immediately dispatched police patrols and paramedics who found broken glass on a door and two injured youths - Romanian, which has slightly scratched his beard and boy with arm injury. According to the information, there was another slightly injured young person.
 
"There are no other injured students. Police clarify how and why the door is broken. There is no complaint of beating, "said Yordanka Sharkova from the press center of the MoI Directorate in Blagoevgrad.

