Typhoon Mangkhut Barrels Towards China as Philippines Toll Rises

AFP - Typhoon Mangkhut rocked Hong Kong en route to mainland China on Sunday, lashing its coastline and sending skyscrapers swaying, after killing at least 30 people in the Philippines and ripping a swathe of destruction through its agricultural heartland.

The the world's biggest storm this year left large expanses in the north of the Philippines' main island of Luzon underwater as fierce winds tore trees from the ground and rains unleashed dozens of landslides.

In Hong Kong, weather authorities issued their maximum alert for the storm, which rocked the city with violent gusts that have reportedly reached 232 kilometers (145 miles) per hour.

Nearly five million people, almost a quarter of whom live on just a few dollars per day, live in the storm's path.

