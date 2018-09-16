English Burton Albion Sign Bulgarian Goalkeeper Evtimov on Short-term Deal

BURTON Albion have signed goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov on a one-month deal.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian has been with Championship club Nottingham Forest since 2011 and has had loan spells at Mansfield Town and Port Vale amongst others.

He was released by Forest at the end of August and became a free agent.

The Brewers have first choice keeper Stephen Bywater currently out with a shoulder injury and brought in Brad Collins on loan from Chelsea as cover, but he picked up a thigh strain at Accrington last Saturday.

Harry Campbell, who came on as a substitute following both injuries, has yet to make a first team start for the Brewers.

Albion manager Nigel Clough said: "Finding a goalkeeper with a bit of experience is difficult when you are looking for someone who hasn’t played yet this season because of the three clubs’ rule (players can’t play for three clubs in one season), who is eligible to play in the Carabao Cup against Burnley and who is available - there is not too many about.

"Dimitar was released by Forest a few weeks ago and we have had good reports on him. He has been training with Notts County so he’s fit and up to speed."

"I’m very happy to sign for The Brewers," said Evtimov.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some games, and also help the team.

"I’ve met with the boys and they’re a good bunch of lads, so hopefully I will do well for the next month.

"It happened really quickly - I had a call a few days ago saying Burton were looking for a keeper because unfortunately two of theirs were injured.

"So it happened really quick but I’m happy to have signed.”

Evtimov will be in the squad for tomorrow’s home game against Sunderland subject to paperwork.

The Bulgarian former under-21 international will have the squad number 26.