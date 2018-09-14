SpaceX Announces New Plan to Send Tourist Around Moon
Los Angeles. SpaceX on Thursday announced a new plan to send a tourist around the Moon on its Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), a massive launch vehicle that is being designed to carry people to deep space, AFP reported.
"SpaceX has signed the world's first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle - an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space," the company said on Twitter.
