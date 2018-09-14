Incident in the Sofia Metro, Woman has Fallen in Front of a Train and was Run Over

A woman has fallen in front of the train station at Opalchenska metro station, announced the director of "Metropoliten" EAD Eng. Stoyan Bratoev. It is not yet known what is her condition.

The woman was watching her smartphone and moving behind the limiting line near the rails. At one point she has tripped and fell on the rails. In seconds the train arrived on the platform and was unable to stop, said engineer Bratoev.

Police do not allow people to enter the scene of the incident.

The movement of the trains at Opalchenska metro station is temporarily suspended, the press center of Sofia Municipality announced. The subway runs from Serdika Station to Sofia Airport and Business Park stations and from Vitosha Station to Slivnitsa Station.

The movement is not expected to be launched soon, an investigation is under way.

Temporary extra buses were provided in connection with the Opalchenska metro station incident, the press center of Sofia Municipality announced. They run along a route from Slivnitsa metro station to Sofia University "St. Kl. Ohridski Bridge, Orlov Bridge, National Palace of Culture and back to Slivnitsa Metro Station, two-way.