Bus Passengers in Bulgaria who are not Wearing Seat belts Face BGN 50 Fine
Sofia. Bus passengers not wearing seat belts will be fined BGN 50, said MP from GERB and Deputy Chairperson of the Transport Committee Stanislav Ivanov, commenting on the amendments to the Roads Act that will introduce a requirement for buses to be equipped with video recorders and seat belts, Focus News Agency reports. “The penalties will be BGN 50 for the passengers, BGN 3,000 – if the bus is not equipped with safety belts, and BGN 3,000 if no mobile video surveillance device is installed,” the MP said. Seat belts will be mandatory for bus routes longer than 30 km. Bus companies will have nine months to install seat belts, if their vehicles do not have factory-installed ones.
