Enjoy the food. Share the experience. Have fun with your loved ones. This is the philosophy of 'Mood for Food' - a culinary festival which offers food for all the senses.

MOOD FOR FOOD STREET FESTIVAL - PLOVDIV 14-16 SEPTEMBER 2018

The festival’s first edition takes place in Plovdiv in 2018 (14 - 16 September). In ‘Mood for Food’, food is at the heart of everything, but relishing it is best combined with music and favourite artists. The festival is a cookery jubilee, an event that elevates eating to a special culture. In the festival’s programme there are offerings for every taste, and varied recipes and aromas from different part of the world.

There will be participants such as restaurants, food truck-s, bar area, local and regional food and beverage producers, children's playground and entertainment area, lecture and workshop area, music scene.

Lora, celebrating 2 years of her blog FIT Sweets by Lori, will attend the fest as a lecturer to share with us how to cook delicious sweets in no time. For Belgian wafer on a stick - visit to Lolly The Vintage Caravan! For the hungry nomads - Nomad Burger know what should lie between two buns. Mangia Van also will welcome you in September. “DIRECTIONS” will come too. This is an adventurous culinary caravan. The menu is inspired by the delicious American burgers, exciting seafood, appetizing vegetarian dishes and tempting pastries. Mood for Food also presents Radostin Kiryazov - World Pizza Champion.

Learn more about the project and its events as well as all participants at www.facebook.com/events/2050845674930015, and at www.facebook.com/moodforfoodbg.