Sunny Weather for most of Bulgaria Today, with Light to Moderate Wind from the North-northwest
September 14, 2018, Friday
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today, with temporary increase in cloud but rain is unlikely. Light to moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for September. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.
Variable clouds forecast for the Black Sea coast but no considerable rain expected. Light to moderate wind, mostly from the north. Maximum temperatures: 24-28°C.
