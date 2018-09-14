Sunny Weather for most of Bulgaria Today, with Light to Moderate Wind from the North-northwest

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 14, 2018, Friday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather for most of Bulgaria Today, with Light to Moderate Wind from the North-northwest

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today, with temporary increase in cloud but rain is unlikely. Light to moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for September. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.
Variable clouds forecast for the Black Sea coast but no considerable rain expected. Light to moderate wind, mostly from the north. Maximum temperatures: 24-28°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria