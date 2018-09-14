Employee of Sofia Airport Security Department Fired over Failure to Check Passengers from Lebanon
Sofia. An employee of the security department at Sofia Airport has been fired after passengers from Lebanon were allowed in without border checks, said the press office of Sofia Airport. Supervisors and heads of department have been sanctioned with notices of dismissal, reprimands, and demotion. The measures were taken after an inspection of an incident that took place on 3 September 2018, when passengers from a "third country" were allowed to mingle at Sofia Airport with passengers who had already been checked.
Focus News Agency
