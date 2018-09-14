Employee of Sofia Airport Security Department Fired over Failure to Check Passengers from Lebanon

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 14, 2018, Friday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Employee of Sofia Airport Security Department Fired over Failure to Check Passengers from Lebanon

Sofia. An employee of the security department at Sofia Airport has been fired after passengers from Lebanon were allowed in without border checks, said the press office of Sofia Airport. Supervisors and heads of department have been sanctioned with notices of dismissal, reprimands, and demotion. The measures were taken after an inspection of an incident that took place on 3 September 2018, when passengers from a "third country" were allowed to mingle at Sofia Airport with passengers who had already been checked. 

Focus News Agency

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria