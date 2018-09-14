Ali Sowe Goes on Loan to Bulgarian Giant CSKA Sofia

Gambia striker Ali Sowe left Chievo Verona to join Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old former Gamtel player whose contract with parent Italian club Chievo ends at the end of the season, secured the move on deadline day in Bulgaria.

Sowe, who scooped the golden boot prize last season in the Albanian Superliga, was unsettle for a spell in Turkey with Trabzonspor who failed to agree terms with Chievo.

“I am happy that I am already part of the biggest club in Bulgaria. I scored 28 goals last season and I am extremely motivated to continue my good performance with PFCCSKA Sofia. The competition here is great and I will train hard and fight for my place,” the former Gamtel FC striker said after joining the country’s record champions.

CSKA Sofia is currently second on the Bulgarian top-tier table with 16 points after seven outings.

Sowe will be the second Gambian to ply his trade in the southeastern European country after compatriot Alasana Manneh, currently on the books of SFCEtarVelikoTarnovo on loan from FC Barcelona.