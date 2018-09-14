Kalina Miteva Crowned Miss World Bulgaria 2018

The conclusion of the Bulgarian National beauty pageant, Miss World and Universe Bulgaria 2018, was in favor of Kalina Mitevawho was crowned Miss World Bulgaria 2018. She succeeded Miss World Bulgaria 2017 Veronika Stefanova.

Kalina is all set to represent Bulgaria at Miss World 2018 to be held in Sanya, China. Kalina is a 19 year-old who came out victorious in the competition and defeated 21 girls to win the coveted crown. She hails from the city of Sofia.

At the same event, Gabriela Topalowa was crowned Miss Universe Bulgaria 2018, Beloslava Yordanova was crowned Miss Grand International Bulgaria 2018, and Gabriela Vasileva was crowned Miss Europe Bulgaria 2018. We wish Kalina congratulations for her win and hopes she makes Bulgaria proud.