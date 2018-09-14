Bulgaria. Optimistic Yield Figures Pressured Prices for Sunseed

Sunseed prices in the Bulgarian market traditionally lowered ahead of the start of the new season, reaching BGN 563/MT (USD 335/MT). The start of sunseed harvesting and the first optimistic yield figures became the main bearish factor, reports UkrAgroConsult.

In the rapeseed market, strengthening demand from the European neighbors leads to a revival of domestic trade and stirs up competition among traders.

According to the Ag Ministry of Bulgaria, rapeseed harvesting was 100% complete as of August 30 (183.5 Th ha). Farmers harvested 456.2 KMT with a yield of 2.49 MT/ha (down 12.6% year-over-year). This year’s harvest area of rapeseed is 13.7% larger than in 2017, the harvest pace is 14.2% ahead of last year, but the rapeseed crop is down 0.4% on the year.

Soybeans had been harvested from 0.55 Th ha by August 30, out of the 2.49 Th ha projected (-78.4%). The crop amounted to 0.79 KMT (-80.5%) with a yield of 1.43 MT/ha (-32.5%).

In addition, sunseed harvesting has begun in Bulgaria. As of August 30, the harvested area equaled 191.7 Th ha (26% of the projected 732.7 Th ha).

