Bulgaria: Iran Beat Bulgaria at FIVB World Championship

Iran earned their second win in a row at the 2018 FIVB Men’s World Championship Thursday night.

The Iranian team defeated the hosts 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19) and got level on points with world champions Poland at the top of Pool D.

Team Melli had started the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Mohammadjavad Manavinezhad led the winners in scoring with 21. Mohammad Mousavi and Amir Ghafour each added 11.

Todor Skrimov was top scorer for Bulgaria with 17 but only one in the final set as he played through an ankle injury.

Iran will face Cuba on Saturday.

