France Stunned by Bulgaria in Basketball World Cup Qualifier

France suffered a shock loss to Bulgaria in FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying on Thursday, while Germany stayed perfect.

Unbeaten in the first round of qualifying, France started the second with a surprise defeat in Botevgrad.

Germany and Greece had no such issues, while a pair of NBA stars led the way for Canada.

AMERICAS

Canada started the second round in style, overcome Brazil 85-77 in Group F.

NBA duo Kelly Olynyk (20 points) and Cory Joseph (16) top-scored to lead Canada to their win.

In other matches, Venezuela were too strong for the Virgin Islands 87-73 and the Dominican Republic thrashed Chile 71-46.

EUROPE

Dennis Schroder starred with 18 points as Germany moved to 7-0 in Group L with an 86-43 battering of Estonia.

Greece later moved to the same record in that pool, Nick Calathes and Georgios Printezis throwing down 15 points apiece in a hard-fought 70-63 beating of Serbia. Georgia were 85-80 winners over Israel.

There was a shock in Group K as heavyweights France were upset in a 74-68 defeat by Bulgaria in Botevgrad, Dee Bost leading the way with 17 points.

Also in Group K, the Czech Republic earned a thrilling 80-78 win over Russia to improve to 6-1, while Finland overcame Bosnia-Herzegovina 85-81.

ASIA

Australia battered Qatar 95-43 to improve to 6-1 in Group F, Jesse Wagstaff's 18 points doing the damage, while Anthony Drmic added 13.

Iran remain second in that pool courtesy of an 81-73 beating of Philippines, while Japan secured a morale-boosting 85-70 triumph against Kazakhstan.

New Zealand top Group E – Jordan Ngatai and Shea Ili each adding 16 points in a 107-66 rout of Syria.

Second-placed Lebanon needed overtime to defeat China 92-88 in a thriller, and South Korea defeated Jordan 86-75.