Romanian Journalist Detained in Bulgaria while Investigating European Funds Fraud

RISE Project announced that journalist Attila Biro was detained by Bulgarian police while documenting a Bulgarian journalist's case of fraud with European funds. The Bulgarian authorities also do not communicate with the Romanian consuls in Sofia.

"We need your help. Our colleague, Attila Biro, was detained by the Bulgarian police about an hour ago. If you know Bulgarian, please call +35977782411. A policeman with the name Alexandrov answered and he confirmed that Attila and Dimitar were detained but decline to comment. It would be better if as many people as possible call the number. Attila and his Bulgarian colleague from Bivola were near Pernik where the subjects of an investigation attempted to burn documents related to fraud with European funds, "wrote Rise Project on Facebook.

The Bulgarian investigative journalist with whom Attila Biro worked is Dimitar Stoyanov. Even the Bulgarian publication did not manage to contact the two journalists who were investigating European money fraud and the police refused to provide information.

EurActiv.ro contacted the staff of the embassy of Romania in Sofia, which claims that the Bulgarian authorities do not generally communicate with partners in other states. The consular team informed the embassy that Romanian journalist Attilo Biro was transferred from Pernik to Sofia and a consular team is already on the spot.

"We could not learn anything from the Bulgarian police. We are trying to find out what happened. I spoke to the consular team in the field that is with the Sofia police, but they do not even say if the journalists are being detained not, "said to EurActiv.ro Consulate of the Romanian Embassy in Sofia. The journalist Attila Biro is one of the most famous investigative journalists in Romania, and has contributed to the many journalistic investigations conducted for RISE Project.