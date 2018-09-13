Bulgarian Parliament Adopts Introduction of Toll Road System

Sofia. The Parliament has adopted today final amendments to the Roads Act, which introduce a mixed system for charging different categories of motor vehicles and fees based on time and distance travelled, Focus News Agency reports. The amount of the fees will be proposed by the regional minister and the minister of finance. Ambulances, vehicles of the Ministry of the Interior, the State Agency for National Security and the armed forces will travel free of charge. The Road Infrastructure Agency (API) will maintain an electronic toll collection system. It will be possible to pay the fees electronically, by bank transfer or in cash at points of sale. API will decide where the self-service terminals will be located.