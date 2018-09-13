Bulgaria Inflation Holds Steady In August

Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation remained stable in August, after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Thursday.

Inflation came in at 3.5 percent in August, the same rate as in July. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.9 percent annually in August and utility costs rose by 4.8 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from July, when it gained by 0.7 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 3.7 percent annually and by 0.3 percent monthly in August.

