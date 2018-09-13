Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Discuss Prospects for Development of Military Cooperation
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov has met with a delegation led by Chief of the Department for bilateral cooperation and regional initiatives of the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria Ms Daniela Grigorova.
According to AzerTag, the sides discussed regional security issues, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation, as well as joint activities to be carried out in the sphere of expanding relations.
News.Az
- » Turkey Reinforces Military in Syria's Idlib after Ceasefire Call Fails
- » Russia Launches Biggest ever War Games
- » Russia to Hold Biggest Military Drills Since Cold War
- » Bulgaria Invites Russia, Belarus to Overhaul Su-25s
- » Bulgaria Will Pay About EUR 5 Million for Repair of Russian Т-72 Tanks
- » Russia Calls UK's Black Sea Air Force Interceptions Dangerous
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)