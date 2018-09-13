Gunman Kills Five People in California, Then Himself
Crime | September 13, 2018, Thursday
Bakersfield. A man went on a shooting rampage in Bakersfield, California, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life, a police spokesman told AFP.
"We have six deceased, one is the suspect and five are victims," said Lieutenant Mark King of the Kern County sheriff's office said. "We believe it's possibly a domestic violence incident."
