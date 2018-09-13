Hurricane Florence Weakens to Category 2
Wilmington. Hurricane Florence weakened to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, but remained on course to deliver a powerful blow to the US east coast, AFP reported.
"Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale," with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), the NHC said in its latest update at 0300 GMT.
