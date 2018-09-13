Hurricane Florence Weakens to Category 2

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 13, 2018, Thursday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hurricane Florence Weakens to Category 2

Wilmington. Hurricane Florence weakened to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, but remained on course to deliver a powerful blow to the US east coast, AFP reported.
"Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale," with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), the NHC said in its latest update at 0300 GMT.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria