Morocco's Foreign Minister Arrives on a Visit to Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will welcome the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, who arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at her invitation.

The two Ministers will discuss the possibilities for stepping up bilateral political dialogue, the prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and deepening cooperation on security, counter-terrorism and radicalization, and interaction on migration issues.

