Weekly Clinical Examinations in Bulgarian Pig Farms Continue

Sofia. The weekly clinical examinations in pig farms continue, the areas that fall within the protection zone have already been identified, Dr Alexandra Miteva, Head of the Animal Welfare Department of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), told Focus Radio, commenting on the spread of the African swine fever virus in Bulgaria. “The measures undertaken by the BFSA are in line with the European legislation,” Dr Miteva confirmed. According to the law, the animals must be kept in registered farms and the owners have to ensure their identification and veterinary care, or they could face a fine of BGN 1,000 to 2,000, Dr Miteva said. She further said that pigs in private farms should be kept enclosed with no contact to other animals, especially wild animals. The keepers should follow appropriate biosecurity measures, such as using boots when entering the barn and placing a simple little disinfectant foot bath at the entrance. Most importantly, they should not feed food waste to their pigs, Dr Miteva explained.

Focus News Agency