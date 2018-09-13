Bulgaria Ranks Fifth in All-time Medal Tally of International Olympiad in Informatics

Sofia. Bulgaria ranks fifth in the all-time medal tally of the International Olympiad in Informatics, the coach of the national informatics team, Emil Kelevedzhiev, said in an interview for Focus Radio. The Bulgarian team won one gold and three bronze medals at this year's International Olympiad in Informatics in Japan. “The four countries that are ahead of us in the ranking are the superpowers China, Poland, Russia and Romania,” Kelevedzhiev said. In his words, competition is getting more and more intense, and competitive informatics is becoming more and more popular thanks to the numerous online competitions. “The key to creating Bulgarian traditions in the field of informatics is the well-established system of national competitions, including three tournaments,” Kelevedzhiev said.

