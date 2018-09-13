Bulgaria Ranks Fifth in All-time Medal Tally of International Olympiad in Informatics
Sofia. Bulgaria ranks fifth in the all-time medal tally of the International Olympiad in Informatics, the coach of the national informatics team, Emil Kelevedzhiev, said in an interview for Focus Radio. The Bulgarian team won one gold and three bronze medals at this year's International Olympiad in Informatics in Japan. “The four countries that are ahead of us in the ranking are the superpowers China, Poland, Russia and Romania,” Kelevedzhiev said. In his words, competition is getting more and more intense, and competitive informatics is becoming more and more popular thanks to the numerous online competitions. “The key to creating Bulgarian traditions in the field of informatics is the well-established system of national competitions, including three tournaments,” Kelevedzhiev said.
Focus News Agency
- » Bulgarian Municipal Schools will Receive Nearly BGN 2.5 Million for Student Scholarships
- » PM Borisov Attended the Launching of the First High School of Computer Programming and Innovation in Bulgaria
- » More than 4,000 Bulgarian Teachers Retire this Year
- » Bulgarian Education Minister: We will be Able to Provide Enough Teachers this School Year
- » Sofia Municipality Investing BGN 48 Million this Year in Construction and Repair of Schools and Kindergartens
- » 1,700 Teacher Vacancies for this School Year in Bulgaria