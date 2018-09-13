Bulgarian Finance Minister: Several Models of Change in the Healthcare System are Being Discussed

Sofia. Several models of change in the healthcare system are being discussed, one of them includes compulsory health insurance, Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov told a press briefing at the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency reports.

Asked whether there will be compulsory health insurance, Minister Goranov said that one of the models that are currently under consideration includes such an element. “It is a matter of terminological dispute whether compulsory insurance is a new type of tax burden. It rather is, and this will be part of the debate, whether such a model is acceptable. I, personally, am an advocate of another model. All models of change in the healthcare system will be presented by the end of September at the National Assembly,” Goranov explained.

The minister of finance said he personally favours the demonopolisation of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and allowing the insured person to choose whether to pay their entire contribution to a private company or to remain in the NHIF. “There are ongoing debates between the Ministry of Health and representatives of the medical association and patient organisations about this," Goranov said.