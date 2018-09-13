Sunny Today Across Western Half of Bulgaria, Brief Showers in the East and Mountain Areas

Sofia. Today, sunny weather will prevail in western parts of the country. Eastern and mountain areas are set to be mostly cloudy, with brief showers and thunder in some places, more considerable in the afternoon. There will be light wind, increasing to moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures ranging between 25°C and 30°C, for Sofia - about 25°C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and will be lower than the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will see considerable clouds with brief showers expected in many places, heavier mostly in the afternoon and along southern coastal areas. Moderate northeast wind, highs of 25-26°C.

In the morning mountains will be mostly sunny, but cloud will increase in the afternoon, bringing brief showers mainly to the mountain areas in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m of about 16°C, and about 9°C at 2,000 m.