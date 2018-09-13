German MEP Manfred Weber Warns Romania over Jeopardizing Bulgaria’s and Croatia’s and its Own Accession to Schengen

September 13, 2018, Thursday
German MEP Manfred Weber, who is endorsed by chancellor Angela Merkel to take over the presidency of the European Commission, has stated on Wednesday that the justice amendments are affecting not only Romania’s bid to join Schengen area, but also the ones of Bulgaria and Croatia.

He underlined that the Schengen space brings more, not less security and that’s why he asked the European Council to take the next steps to include Bulgaria and Croatia in Schengen, arguing these countries have waited a long time and action must be taken.

At the same time, Weber asked the Romanian Government to stop jeopardizing the fight against corruption, arguing this is affecting the decision to be taken also in the case of Bulgaria and Croatia. All the three countries should have the chance to join Schengen immediately, the German MEP stressed.

