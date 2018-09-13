Bulgaria-Greece Gas Pipeline Project Receives Initial Bids

Italy’s Saipem, a consortium including Azeri state firm SOCAR and nine other groups or firms have submitted initial bids to build a gas pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece, the company overseeing delivery of the project said.

ICGB launched a tender in April for design, procurement and construction of the 182-km (113-mile) pipeline that is estimated to cost 145 million euros (8 million). The contract winner will have 18 months to complete the project.

Other firms which have filed initial bids also include Italy’s Sicim, Greek company J&P Avax, Turkey’s Fernas, a group including Sicilsaldo, Nuova Ghizzoni and Inrakat, and a consortium of Germany’s Max Streicher and Greece’s Terna.

ICGB will draw up a shortlist of final bidders.

Sofia plans to use the pipeline to receive one billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2 gas field after 2020, ending its almost complete reliance on Russian gas supplies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Edmund Blair)